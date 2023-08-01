KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two new businesses have opened on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City with another on the way.

A Plaza representative announced the opening of the Divina Events Center at 314 Ward Parkway. Event décor company Divina Designs owns the venue and will offer wedding receptions, bridal showers, corporate events and more.

Additionally, Himiway Ebike has opened at 230 Nichols Road. The company offers affordable, all-purpose electric bikes to test drive and to purchase.

Later this summer, a new escape room plans to open on the Plaza.

Nashville-based The Escape Game is opening at 320 Ward Parkway next to Seasons 52. The family-friendly escape room company has 30 locations across the U.S. with more in the works, according to its website.

The Plaza has not announced an opening date for The Escape Room at this time.

The Plaza also announced its annual art fair will return for its 92nd year from Sept. 22-24. The Plaza Art Fair attracts over 250,000 visitors each year and features over 200 artists.