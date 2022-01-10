Everything diners need to know about Kansas City Restaurant Week 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Restaurant Week is back once again for 10 days of dining deals.

Just like last year, the nation continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers said the 13th annual event will go on as planned.

Dozens of Kansas City restaurants will offer delicious meals at great prices, and those participating still plan to give back to the community, too.

“Restaurants are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, and each January we come together to

celebrate and support the dining establishments that truly make our community unique,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC.

“For the next 10 days, we encourage our fellow diners to take full advantage of these tremendous values as well as the opportunity to give back to our local hospitality industry, a critical component of our local economy.”

Whether this is your first venture into Kansas City Restaurant Week or you’re a seasoned pro, make sure you’re prepared. Here’s what you need to know:

When and where?

The 13th annual Kansas City Restaurant Week runs from Friday, Jan. 14, through Sunday, Jan. 23. Times vary based on each restaurant’s hours.

There are nearly 200 restaurants across the Kansas City area that are participating in 2022, which means no matter what you’re craving or where you live, there’s something for everyone.

Chewology (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op via Kansas City Restaurant Week)

Fannie’s West African Cuisine (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op via Kansas City Restaurant Week)

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op via Kansas City Restaurant Week)

You can view a list of all the KC Restaurant week participants, along with their Restaurant Week menus, hours and more.

The site allows you to search based on lunch/dinner menu, carryout/delivery options, neighborhoods, cuisine type and specialty diets.

Can I get to-go or delivery?

In years past, Kansas City Restaurant Week focused on dine-in service. But last year, with the pandemic forcing everyone to adapt, organizers switched things up, and they’ll do so again this year.

So if dining in isn’t your style right now, many participating restaurants are also offering their Kansas City Restaurant Week deals for carryout and/or delivery.

To see who offers these services, just select the filter “Service Options” on the restaurant list.

How much does it cost?

KC Restaurant Week offers curated multi-course lunches and dinners at fixed price points. This year, it’s $15 for lunch menus and $35 or $45 for dinner menus.

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-op via Kansas City Restaurant Week 2022)

The Ship (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op via Kansas City Restaurant Week)

The Stilwell at Loews Kansas City (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op via Kansas City Restaurant Week)

Trezo Mare (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op via Kansas City Restaurant Week)

Planning ahead

KC Restaurant Week also has a mobile app to help you plan your dining experiences. You can view the restaurant list and map, make reservations, create a wish list, get photo filters and more.

To download the app, visit the following links:

If you plan to dine in, here are a few expert tips:

Book your reservations early.

Consider dining outside of traditional dinner hours.

The second weekend tends to see slightly smaller crowds.

Supporting the community

Not only are you supporting Kansas City’s restaurant industry during this 10-day event, diners are also giving back to three nonprofits.

Participating restaurants have promised to give 10% of their sales from Kansas City Restaurant Week meals to the Guadalupe Centers, which is the 2022 featured charity, and the Visit KC Foundation and the Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The Guadalupe Centers is the largest Hispanic organization in Kansas City and serves more than 12,000 people through its programs. Donations from this year’s Restaurant Week will support Guadalupe Centers’ catering program, which provides food to vulnerable people in the Kansas City area, including homebound seniors, families and students.

The Visit KC and Restaurant Association foundations are focused on workforce development in tourism and hospitality.

Since KC Restaurant Week began in 2010, restaurants and diners have raised more than $3 million for local causes.