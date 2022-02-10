KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Aviation Administration has put Kansas City on notice. At stake is critical funding needed to complete the new terminal project.

The FAA evaluated programs and services at KCI Airport in September. The federal review is to ensure the airport is in compliance with certain Civil Rights requirements.

The agency notified the director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department Wednesday that the review found “significant compliance deficiencies” with the way the Aviation Department handles bids by minority-owned companies and companies owned by women.

The issues also include failure to publicize the process to file a Civil Rights-related complaint. The FAA also found Kansas City’s Aviation Department didn’t do enough to ensure that all complaints are handled appropriately.

The agency raised concerns about the way the department handled a civil rights complaint filed in 2015. According to the FAA, the Aviation Department did not notify it of the complaint or that it investigated the allegations.

The Aviation Department was told it needs to train all direct contractors on Title VI obligations and processes, and make sure they train subcontractors and suppliers. The FAA said members of Kansas City’s City Council must also be trained on the same obligations.

The Aviation Department is also required to prepare a plan to investigate the complaint filed in 2015 and actually investigate it. The FAA said it is waiting for a report to be filed on how the complaint was addressed.

The city has 30 days to show progress is being made, or to correct the issues. The FAA did not specific how much funding for the airport could be on the line.