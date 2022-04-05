Fabletics is readying for its second Kansas City-area location.

The activewear company co-founded by actress Kate Hudson opened its first area location last year in Leawood’s Town Center Crossing. It occupies a 2,300-square-foot space.

Now, it plans to open a store on the Country Club Plaza later this year. An exact location hasn’t been announced, and Plaza management declined to comment.

The Plaza store is among 30 new locations Fabletics plans to open this year, which will boost the retailer’s store count to more than 100.

“Fabletics has proven that shoppers want the flexibility of both in-store and online shopping,” CEO and co-founder Adam Goldenberg told sister publication Bizwomen. “We see a rebound on the horizon for retail and are doubling down on expansion efforts in response.”