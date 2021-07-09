Families, foster homes needed as KC Pet Project shelter reaches capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project has more than 1,200 pets looking for forever homes, meaning the shelter is quickly running out of room. The shelter said its kennels are full and it is using pop-up kennels in rooms to house all of the dogs and cats.

Part of the issue is that the shelter took in 1,400 animals in June, making it a record-setting month for KC Pet Project.

In hopes of finding homes for the animals, KC Pet Project is lowering adoption fees. Starting Friday, any adult cat or dog weighing at least 30 pounds can be adopted for just $30. The deal is offered at the KC Campus for Animal Care, the Zona Rosa Adoption Center, and pets housed in foster homes. The price break will continue through Sunday, July 18. Available animals can be viewed online.

KC Pet Project also needs more foster homes for animals waiting to be matched with forever homes. They are looking for anyone who would temporarily care for a cat, puppy, or adult dog.

Requirements to become a foster parent are:

Foster parents must be at least 18 years of age

Foster parents must fill out a Foster Application and be approved

Foster parents must agree and sign our Foster Care Contract

Foster parents must be interested in and willing to help find a forever home for their foster pet.

Foster parents are encouraged to participate in adoption events and networking to find potential adopters.