Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue may serve up its next metro-area location with an expansion into Kansas City’s Northland.

The cherished local barbecue chain is exploring a 11,043-square-foot restaurant at 8001 NW Roanridge Road, in the Edgewood Farms development, but it hasn’t finalized plans to build. The City Plan Commission on Tuesday approved final development plans submitted in late June.

The Northland plan represents one of several possible growth opportunities Jack Stack is evaluating, though it isn’t a done deal, Travis Carpenter, the restaurant’s president and CEO, said in an email after the city planners’ meeting.

“Our real estate partner, Henzlik Real Estate, is actively working with the city and Jones Development regarding the feasibility of this location,” he said. “No commitments have been made at this time, but we are optimistic about the opportunity.”

The prospective Jack Stack restaurant and its 163-space parking lot would occupy about 2.5 acres in Edgewood Farms, a 51.9-acre retail and apartment project headed by a Jones Development affiliate.

