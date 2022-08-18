KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fareway Meat Market is bringing a new location to the Northland.

The company broke ground on a new store near Northeast 85th Terrace and Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway Thursday morning.

When the new store opens it will feature a full-service butcher counter and sell McGonigle’s to-go barbecue meals. Traditional options will be available daily and include beef brisket, burnt ends, sausage rolls, pulled pork, brisket mac and cheese, steakhouse baked beans, and other deli salads.

Shoppers will also be able to do regular grocery shopping at Fareway Meat Market.

The Northland location will include a fresh produce section, health area, dairy selections, and a liquor store.

Fareway Meat Market offers full-service, online ordering, and curbside pickup.

“We are excited to expand in the Kansas City metro with the addition of new meat market location,” Fareway President Garrett S. Piklapp, said. “Fareway is known for only the best in fresh, high-quality meat, with our full-service butcher counters and prepared foods, and this will be the ultimate destination for Northland area residents.”

Construction will begin immediately, with anticipated store completion in early spring 2023.

Fareway already has metro locations open in Kansas City and Olathe.

