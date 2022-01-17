Fareway Meat Market planning two new locations in Kansas City area

Fareway Stores Inc. is gearing up to open its second and third locations in the Kansas City metro.

The Iowa-based grocery company revealed more details about its planned Fareway Meat Market store in Kansas City, off Highway 152 and North Shoal Creek Valley Drive.

The 8,700-square-foot store, which is being built from the ground up, is slated to open in late fall. Offerings will include a meat counter, seafood selection, artisan cheeses and to-go meals. Prepared foods and catering also will be available under the McGonigle’s name.

A wine and spirits store will be attached to the building.

Fareway also plans to open a Fareway Meat Market in Olathe at 13430 W. 151st St. in June. The store will feature a similar selection to the one near North Shoal Creek Valley Drive and also will have a liquor store partner.