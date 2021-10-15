Fareway Stores still considering expansion at Kansas City meat market

Expansion plans for the former McGonigle’s Market site in Kansas City aren’t on the chopping block just yet.

Fareway Stores Inc. still is considering the former owner’s plan, which previously received rezoning approval from the city, said Emily Toribio, Fareway Stores’ corporate outreach and communications manager.

The Iowa-based company continues to have discussions with the city and the neighborhood about the proposed plan, Toribio said. It calls for demolishing the current store and five houses to make room for an 8,500-square-foot facility for Fareway Meat Market.

A new 4,500-square-foot multitenant commercial building also would be constructed on site. The proposed project would span 1.68 acres at 1307 W. 79th St. on the southeast corner of Ward Parkway and 79th.