Companies can require vaccination with limits, federal commission says

In this May 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore receives an injection. On top of rigorous final testing in tens of thousands of people, any COVID-19 vaccines cleared for widespread use will get additional safety evaluation as they’re rolled out. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For many companies disrupted by the pandemic, reaching a COVID-19 vaccine was considered the benchmark for trying to find normalcy again in the workplace.

Now that vaccinations have begun, employers are asking the big question — can they require employees to vaccinate?

On Dec. 16, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which is responsible for enforcing federal laws against job discrimination and harassment, issued its first direct guidance for employers regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

In short, the EEOC says companies may require employees to take the vaccine and can ask them to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, but there are certain legally protected exceptions for disability and sincerely held religious beliefs.