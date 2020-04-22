Federal lawsuit will determine fate of trash collection in Wyandotte County

Just getting your garbage picked up in Wyandotte County is literally becoming a federal case.

Deffenbaugh Industries Inc., a subsidiary of Waste Management, argues in a lawsuit filed April 17 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., defaulted on its garbage collection contract, so Deffenbaugh tried to terminate the contract on March 22.

According to the lawsuit, the Unified Government disputed the breach of contract with the Kansas City, Kan.-based waste and recycling collection provider, which resulted in the contract remaining in force.

Deffenbaugh, which was acquired in 2015 by Houston-based Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM), continues to pick up garbage in Wyandotte County while the case is pending. Well, at least for most people.

