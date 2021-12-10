Final chance to eat at a popular Johnson County restaurant

MISSION, Kan. — It’s your final opportunity to get your fix at Don Chilito’s Mexican Restaurant in Mission.

After 50 years of serving up Mexican cuisine on the corner of Johnson Drive and Broadmoor Street, owner Barry Cowden opened his restaurant for the final time Friday morning.

“It has been a great run and we want to thank our many loyal customers, all the great employees, our suppliers, and all the friends we have made over the past five decades,” Cowden wrote on the restaurant’s website.

Cowden announced in September that he would retire and close the popular restaurant.

Just because the restaurant is closing doesn’t mean it will easily be forgotten. Cowden is selling Don Chilito’s t-shirts at the restaurant today. You can also preorder his new cookbook, Don Chilito’s Secret Recipes. The cookbook is a tribute to the restaurant’s history, plus secret recipes from 16 of the restaurant’s most popular dishes.

The restaurant is open from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.