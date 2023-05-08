KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deadline to use gift cards and store credit at Bed Bath & Beyond has arrived.

It comes as the company holds liquidation sales at 360 locations across the country.

The retail chain announced last month it would close all of it’s locations, plus all of its 120 Buy Buy Baby locations.

Only one Bed Bath & Beyond location and one Buy Buy Baby — both located in Overland Park — are still open in the Kansas City area after others already closed over the past few months.

After May 8, stores will no longer accept store credit for any merchandise that is left in stores or online. Bed Bath & Beyond said it stopped taking Big Blue coupons on April 26.

All sales are final. The deadline to return or exchange merchandise was April 26.

While Bed Bath & Beyond is no longer taking its coupons, they are being accepted at some rival retailers through the end of May.

Boscov’s will honor expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons at its stores. According to its website, customers can get $10 off any purchase of $50 or more through the end of May.

The Container Store is offering shoppers who “bring in a competitor’s blue coupon” 20% off a single item. The deal is available through the end of May as well.