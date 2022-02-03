KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, and Whataburger wants in.

The popular restaurant chain just released a “WhataWedding” line.

It includes a white short-sleeved WhataBride t-shirt, a black WhataGroom option, and a grey WhataWedding design. Each shirt features the company’s logo and colors.

The t-shirts are available online for $25 and come in adult sizes small to 3XL.

In addition, Whataburger fans can give their love away in the form of a James Avery Heart Charm. The $72 charm is sterling silver with Whataburger orange enamel stripes.

The company didn’t stop there. It’s also offering Whataburger table tents that say “Just Married.” The tents are available individually for $3.99 or in a 5-pack for $10.99.

While the WhataWedding collection was launched to coincide with Valentine’s Day, Whataburger said the line will be available year round for brides and grooms who tie the knot anytime of year.