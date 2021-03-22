First Fabletics store coming to Kansas City metro in 2021

WOODLAND HILLS, CA – MAY 18: View of atmosphere at the Demi Lovato visits Fabletics at The Village at Westfield Topanga on May 18, 2018 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Fabletics)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fabletics is expanding its retail presence with plans to open 24 stores nationwide this year, including its first in the Kansas City area.

The activewear brand, founded by actress Kate Hudson, said it intends to grow its total brick-and-mortar presence in the United States to 74 locations by end of the year.

Among the new stores planned is one in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza. While the company only disclosed the city in its announcement, the specific location is listed in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The job posting indicates the company is hiring roughly a dozen people for the area store. At present, the company has no stores in Kansas and only one in Missouri, in the St. Louis area.

