First lady visits hidden gem in Kansas City that many locals don’t even know exists

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — First lady Jill Biden spent several hours in Kansas City Tuesday afternoon. She visited El Centro Academy to hear about concerns and other issues Hispanic Americans face.

After the meeting, Biden and her entourage headed to lunch at a popular restaurant, but it wasn’t a barbecue spot politicians normally chose while in KC. Other leaders have grabbed a bite of barbecue at hotspots like Gates, Aurthur Bryant’s, or Joe’s KC.

Tuesday, the first lady decided to visit Poio Mexican Barbecue at 800 S. 7th St., Kansas City, Kan. The chef-owner of the original Poio location on Southwest Boulevard closed, but reopened nearby in May. The new location includes an updated menu and a drive-thru.

Poio Mexican Barbecue is an Asian Mexican fusion place known for its grilled chicken, which can be ordered either whole or half. Wings, a chicken box, jackfruit, fried rice, tortillas, pickles, and even chicken nachos are also on the menu. Employees said customers can’t get enough of the restaurant’s adobo pork ribs that come as whole or half slabs, either.

Polo offers single orders as well as sharable options and family meals for $25- $30, but you can also create your own combo.

You may not need to travel to Kansas City, Kan. to try Poio in the future. The restaurant is on Vantage Airport Group’s list of restaurants that may be coming to the new KCI terminal when it opens in 2023.