Get a first look at Fountain Haus, the new bar, dance club coming to Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westport will have a new hotspot to help you get through the chill of winter.

Fountain Haus will open early next year in the former HopCat location on the corner of Broadway and Westport Road. The owners said the new bar will add another option to the area’s LGBTQIA nightlife scene.

Each room in the multilevel club will have a different concept and experience for customers, including a rooftop Pool Deck that will open in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Courtesy: Fountain Haus

Fountain Haus won’t just be a place to be in the evenings. Owners also plan to offer brunch and other weekday dining options throughout the three levels.

Fountain Haus also has a detailed security plan. Owners said it includes a single door with a lot of light. They will also have a dedicated security team working at the club.

Fountain Haus is hiring for all positions now and also booking private events.