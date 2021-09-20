‘Fitness party bus’ takes workouts beyond the gym in Kansas City

The founders of Fit Truk have converted an ambulance for outdoor workouts, including group classes, and it can be booked for private events. (Photo courtesy Spencer Walsh)

People have mistaken Hailee Bland-Walsh’s new fitness truck as a party bus. In a way, it is.

“We’re like, ‘It’s a fitness party bus. That’s exactly what it is,’” said Fit Truk co-founder Bland-Walsh, who also owns Kansas City-based City Gym. “It has this edgy, cool, fun outside-the-box feeling that’s different than just going into the gym and getting a class or doing a workout.”

The converted ambulance is gray with lime green accents and features two flat screen LED displays, a solar panel system, weather-proof sound system and app-controlled LED lights to set the mood for outdoor workouts.

A variety of strength-training equipment is attached to the exterior and includes dip bars, a squat rack, a commercial cable station, pull-up bars and more.

Small group classes are led by a certified personal trainer, and workouts can be modified based on an individual’s fitness level and experience. Co-founders Josh Guffey and Bland-Walsh already are building out a franchise model.