Downtown Kansas City has seen a deluge of key development announcements this year, with more waiting in the wings.

Development is prevalent in ever corner, from the Crossroads Arts District to the long-ignored Berkley Riverfront. Some projects now under construction could someday be as synonymous with Downtown as the T-Mobile Center and the Kansas City Power & Light District.

The Kansas City Business Journal selected five projects to watch, all of which have seen significant movement this year.

Barney Allis Plaza revitalization

Players: City of Kansas City, owner; Copaken Brooks, CBC Real Estate Group, Brinshore Development, developers; McCownGordon Construction, HOK, Agency Landscape + Planning, design-build team; Stifel, Raftelis, financing

Description: City officials eye a $112.4 million revamp of Barney Allis Plaza at 12th and Central streets that would include new public park and a 600-space rebuild of its underground parking garage. Under a pre-development deal approved in August, developers also would build The Allis, a $64.9 million, 10-story apartment complex on the plaza’s western edge that could help pay for the garage’s reconstruction.

Why it matters: A refresh of Barney Allis Plaza could introduce 47,350 square feet of new Downtown green space, with oval lawn and event space, a dog park and play area. The project also will resolve long-standing safety concerns with the crumbling existing garage, where one level is closed indefinitely. It also would add new apartments, some of which will further city affordable housing goals.