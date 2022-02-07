KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford announces changes to its production lines as it continues to face a chip shortage.

The company announced it will close its assembly plants in Michigan, Chicago and Cuautitlan, Mexico, the week of Feb. 7.

Kansas City’s Claycomo plant will also be impacted. Ford said the plant will stop producing the Ford F-150, and its Transit production will operate only one shift this week.

Ford said the global semiconductor shortage continues to impact its plants in North America, but it is working on ways to minimize the impact while maximizing production.

This is the latest production issue for the Claycomo plant. F-150 production was idled from April 19 to June 14 because Ford didn’t have the chips it needed, and again for the weeks of July 12 and July 19.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant employs 7,250 people.