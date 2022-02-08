KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford announced it is starting to ship an electric version of its Transit van.

The E-Transit is made at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo.

Ford said the Claycomo plant is its first U.S. plant to make both batteries and all-electric vehicles. The company invested more than $100 million in the Kansas City Assembly plant and added 150 new jobs to handle the demand.

“Today’s production shipping announcement of the 2022 Ford Pro E-Transit vans to customers marks the beginning of a new era emerging from Kansas City Assembly Plant,” said Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and director for the Ford department. “By producing both gas and electric versions of America’s best-selling commercial van, members in Claycomo are working to meet current demand while transitioning to a strong electric future. UAW members are proud to take part in Ford’s commitment to build a quality new technology product that adds jobs and investment in Kansas City.”

The E-Transit is the first of two all-electric vehicles Ford said it is producing for commercial use, and said it already has more than 10,000 orders from businesses.