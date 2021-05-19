Ford’s Claycomo plant will be shuttered longer; closure stretches into June

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 03: The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside of the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — Ford said the shortage of semiconductors will force it to close manufacturing plants even longer.

That includes the company’s Claycomo location near Kansas City.

The company said earlier this month that Kansas City’s production line would reopen following the Memorial Day holiday.

Now, it the plant won’t reopen until at least June 14th, and it would operate on a reduced schedule.

The extended closure affects nearly all of the 7,100 hourly employees who build both the transit van and the F-150.

More than a half-dozen other Ford plants across the country are experiencing the same setback.

The company’s plant in Louisville and another one in Mexico will be closed through the end of June.

Nearly every vehicle manufacturer is dealing with a global shortage of semiconductors, including Volkswagen, Jaguar Land Rover, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan and Honda.

General Motor’s Fairfax plant in Kansas, which has already been shut down since Feb. 8, will remain closed through at least the week of July 5. The Fairfax plant builds the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4.

The chip shortage has been caused by semiconductor makers switching their factories to more profitable consumer-electronics processors when auto plants closed due to the coronavirus last year. The auto factories came back faster than expected, but the chip makers didn’t quickly switch their factories back to automotive-grade chips.