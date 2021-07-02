Ford’s Kansas City plant celebrates producing 1 million Transit vans

The 7,200 members of the United Auto Workers at Ford Motor Co.’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate production of the plant’s 1 millionth Transit van.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant has been producing the Ford Transit van since 2014, when the company added 2,000 jobs to the plant and invested $1.1 billion in retooling to produce what has become America’s best-selling van.

The 1-millionth Transit is a silver, high roof, extended wheelbase cargo van with rear wheel drive, the largest model offered by Ford. The vehicle is headed to a dealership in California.

Overall, Ford has sold more than 7.3 million vans in the U.S. since 1979 and more than 10 million Transit vans worldwide.

Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant also produces the F-150 pickup truck, the best-selling vehicle in North America.