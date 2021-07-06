Ford’s Kansas City plant hit with another shutdown due to chip shortage

Ford Motor Co.’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo is about to get hit with yet another production halt this month due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Ford plans to shut down F-150 production at the plant for the weeks of July 12 and July 19. Transit van production will go offline the week of July 19. The Kansas City Assembly Plant employs 7,250 people.

This is just the latest in a string of shutdowns from the chip shortage that have plagued Ford for the past year. F-150 production was idled from April 19 to June 14 because Ford didn’t have the chips it needed.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant is not the only Ford plant that will be affected by the chip shortage in July. Some plants in Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois, Canada and Mexico are also facing production changes.