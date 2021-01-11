Founders of Westport’s Julep opening new restaurant Canary in historic Netherland building

Beau Williams and Keely Edgington, the husband-and-wife founders of Westport craft cocktail bar Julep, are opening their latest concept on Friday.

Canary, a modern American restaurant, is in The Netherland building at 3835 Main St. The historic structure sits along the coming streetcar extension.

The ground-floor restaurant is decorated with gem-toned colors and luxury fabrics, including velvet and leather, and features three art deco-inspired chandeliers made with Italian glass.

A rooftop bar offers a wide view of Kansas City and is considered to be the tallest such venue in the city. The bar is scheduled to open in the spring.

The dinner menu features familiar dishes, such as pork stew prepared with braised pork shoulder, tomatillo, green chile, pickled corn, fried onion and house made crema; popcorn chicken made from thigh meat and served with crispy Brussels sprouts, honey garlic sauce, green onion and sesame; and pork and beans with rosemary white beans, braised greens and a bourbon garlic sauce. Oysters on the half shell, tartare and marrow, and caviar service also are available.