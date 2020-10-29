Four KC metro businesses land on Fortune’s list of best workplaces for 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City-area companies have landed on Fortune magazine’s list of the nation’s best workplaces.

Fortune and San Francisco-based Great Place to Work ranked companies based on a more than 60-question employee survey and how the companies stack up to others in their respective geographic regions and industries.

The company evaluations are heavily based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do, according to Fortune.

The list was broken down into large, medium and small company categories, and each category featured 100 companies.

