The Kansas City area currently is home to six Bed Bath & Beyond locations, but the struggling retailer is set to wipe all but one of those locations from the map.
What started last weekend with the announcement that a store at 15335 W. 119th St. in Olathe would close has expanded quickly to engulf four more locations.
Although Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has not disclosed a list of the new closings, calls to the area’s stores confirmed that the following additional locations will be closing in the near future:
- 8201 NW Roanridge Road in Kansas City (Barrywoods Crossing shopping center)
- 15400 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee (Shawnee Station)
- 19950 W. Jackson Drive in Independence (The Pavilions at Harman Heritage)
- 1648 NW Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit (Summitwoods Crossing)
Liquidation sales at the four locations started Saturday morning.
Then Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be shuttering 150 more stores, likely to include these four locations.
Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.