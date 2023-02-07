The Kansas City area currently is home to six Bed Bath & Beyond locations, but the struggling retailer is set to wipe all but one of those locations from the map.

What started last weekend with the announcement that a store at 15335 W. 119th St. in Olathe would close has expanded quickly to engulf four more locations.

Although Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has not disclosed a list of the new closings, calls to the area’s stores confirmed that the following additional locations will be closing in the near future:

8201 NW Roanridge Road in Kansas City (Barrywoods Crossing shopping center)

15400 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee (Shawnee Station)

19950 W. Jackson Drive in Independence (The Pavilions at Harman Heritage)

1648 NW Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit (Summitwoods Crossing)

Liquidation sales at the four locations started Saturday morning.

Then Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be shuttering 150 more stores, likely to include these four locations.

