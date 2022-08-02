BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Four new restaurants are opening in a busy one-mile stretch of Blue Springs, bringing new options to the area.

Marco’s Pizza opened last month in a strip mall at 701 NW 7 Highway, near State Route 7 and NW R D Mize Road. The chain is known for its pizza bowls.

Marco’s Pizza already operates in Independence, Missouri; Gladstone, Missouri; Shawnee, Kansas; and Olathe, Kansas.

Ranchos Mexican Food is advertising that it will open soon in a former nail salon near the T-Mobile store on State Route 7. The restaurant closed its former location on U.S. 40 Highway that operated under the name of Pancho’s.

Across the street from the Ranchos is a new flavor to the State Route 7 corridor.

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food is building a new restaurant on the site of a former Long John Silver’s location. Crews have spent months demolishing the former fast food restaurant and building the new Mo’ Bettahs location.

The chain lists an opening date of Aug. 19 online, but that hasn’t been confirmed with city leaders at this point.

Mo’ Bettahs already has a restaurant open in Liberty. Another location is expected to open in Overland Park, Kansas, later this month.

The fourth restaurant planning to open in Blue Springs in the coming weeks is called Tacos 4 Life. It will be located at 1105 NW 7 Highway, just south of Interstate 70.

Its menus feature a variety of tacos, meals, quesadillas, dips and sides.

The chain says hunger is the world’s greatest solvable problem and operates under a mission to provide one meal to a child for every meal it sells.

All four of these locations are in the same area Whataburger opened in May.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.