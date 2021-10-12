Free taco at Overland Park restaurant on Taco Tuesday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Taco Tuesday comes with a freebie this week.

Jarritos Mexican Soda is referred to as the “official drink of tacos,” according to the company. On Oct. 12 the company will pick up the tab for customers who drop by Taco Naco KC in Overland Park.

Jarritos said it’s “Respect the Taco” campaign honors Hispanic Heritage Month and also works to support small businesses across the country.

You can enjoy a free taco from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2021, at Taco Naco KC. The restaurant is located at 8220 Metcalf in Overland Park.