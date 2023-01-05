KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers dreaming for a warmer winter have new options to get out of town.

Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Kansas City to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, starting Jan. 5, 2023.

The service will be offered three times a week starting next month. Until then, the nonstop flight will take place less than three times a week.

“We’re proud to continue our commitment to adding new service from Kansas City,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said. “Those in the greater Kansas City area now have more options to escape the winter weather for some Arizona warmth and sunshine.”

If you’re looking for another option, Frontier also offers nonstop service from Kansas City to Denver, Las Vegas, and Cancun, Mexico.

Southwest Airlines plans to double its nonstop flights from Kansas City to Cancun.

Beginning Jan. 8, Southwest will fly two nonstop routes a week. A Saturday flight from Kansas City to Cancun is scheduled to leave KCI Airport at 5:40 a.m. and landing at 10:05 a.m.

The second weekly non-stop flight on Southwest leaves Kansas City at 10:50 a.m. Sunday and lands in Cancun at 3:15 p.m.