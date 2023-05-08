KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pack your bags, a popular travel deal is back for summer and it’s easier to make plans.

Frontier Airlines just dropped the price of its GoWld! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass. The pass is now $499 per person, which is a $500 savings. The sale is good through May 31, or while supplies last.

While Frontier increased the Go Wild! Pass price $100 from the $399 Frontier offered in February, there is one perk that makes it a better deal, if you act quickly.

One of the drawbacks of the pass is that travel can normally only be booked one day in advance for domestic travel or 10 days prior for international travel. But, through May 16, Frontier pass holders can book flights as far in advance as June 8.

Travel made after May 16 will need to be made within a one day advance purchase for domestic travel, or 10 days prior for international travel.

The deal allows passholders to fly as much as possible through Sept. 30, 2023. The pass includes destinations such as Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and dozens of other destinations.

Seats on all flights are limited and pass bookings are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Frontier also says there are blackout dates.

For each GoWild! flight, pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking.

There is also an Annual Pass available for travel through May 2, 2024. The annual pass costs $1999 per person.

Things to Keep in Mind

Make sure Frontier flies out of and into airports you plan to use.

All flights must be booked through the passholder’s account at flyfrontier.com. Travelers cannot book through third-party sites.

Prices do not cover any add-on perks such as checked or carryon luggage or seat selection.

A fare of $0.01 will be charged for each flight booked. Passholders will also be required to pay taxes, fees, and any additional charges at time of booking.

Flights and seats are subject to availability and Frontier does not guarantee last seat availability.

Travelers will not earn miles or status on flights completed through the GoWild! Pass.

The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The passholder is the only allowed passenger to travel with GoWild! Pass privileges.

The pass will automatically renew unless the passholder cancels the membership.

For full terms and conditions, including blackout periods, and to purchase the GoWild! Pass, click here.