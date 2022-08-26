KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Airlines announced it is expanding nonstop service from Phoenix to 10 airports, including Kansas City.

To celebrate, Frontier Airlines is offering one-way fares from Kansas City International Airport to Phoenix for as low as $79.

Travelers need to buy their tickets quickly to get in on the introductory fare.

According to Frontier, tickets must be purchased by Aug. 30, 2022. The lowest prices are offered on select days of the week through Feb. 2, 2023. Blackout dates apply. Roundtrip ticket is not required.

Check to see if you need to pay extra for luggage, carry-on bags and advance seat assignments before booking.

Frontier said it is working to offer travelers the ability to customize trips to their needs and budget.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.