Galleria development in Overland Park increases apartment, office space in new plans

Block Real Estate Services again has dialed up Galleria’s apartment count and office and bank square footage. (Rendering by Hoefer Welker)

With another year has come another set of tweaks to a prominently situated $350 million mixed-use development in Overland Park.

In a new preliminary site plan completed in October, Block Real Estate Services LLC again has dialed up Galleria’s apartment count, to 678 total units in two projects — up from 622 in the previous iteration, approved in December 2020, and 548 in a 2018 plan.

Office and bank square footage also is on the rise at the 37.14-acre project site northwest of 115th Street and Nall Avenue — now at 342,779 total square feet, up from 275,000 square feet in 2020 and just 26,000 square feet in 2018.

Galleria’s most visible changes have manifested in the property’s southwest corner, where a planned apartment community has jumped from 300 to 356 units. A five-story, 150,000-square-foot office building also has grown to seven stories, with 199,290 square feet of offices and 7,100 square feet of ground-floor retail.

The two buildings now will have dedicated parking garages — underneath the apartments and south of the offices — after the new plan shed a previous five-story, 837-space garage that was to serve both. In total, Galleria proposes 3,032 total parking spaces, of which 2,108 are structured and 924 are surface slots.