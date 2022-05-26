An Olathe-based developer received a nod from Gardner officials to fill a 35.3-acre site at 163rd Street and University Drive.

This month, the City Council voted 4-2 to approve Austin Park LLC’s rezoning request and preliminary plan for University Park.

It envisions 32 three-bedroom townhomes, plus 31 three- or four-story buildings with 574 one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a dog park, two ponds, a pool, clubhouse and a playground, according to city documents.

In late March, officials tabled the discussion to rezone the property because of concerns about traffic volume and school impacts. Since then, the developer worked with city staff, and the Planning Commission recommended approval on April 25.