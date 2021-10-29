Garmin buys former Great Mall of the Great Plains site in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe-based Garmin is planning for the future and decided it needed additional space to grow. The company confirmed Friday that it acquired the site where the Great Mall of the Great Plains once stood.

The mall closed in September 2015 and demolition on the mall began in July 2016. A real estate development company released a $300 million plan in 2018 to redevelop the area into an entertainment, retail and restaurant space. There were also plans to add a 4,000-seat arena and community ice center.

That never happened.

Garmin said it will now take over the 193 acres at the northwest corner of 151st Street and Highway 169 in Olathe.

“This land acquisition gives us the ability to grow our facilities and workforce in the City of Olathe, and the State of Kansas, for decades to come,” Cliff Pemble, Garmin CEO, said.

Garmin’s International headquarters is located on 151st Street, just on the other side of I-35. The company also has nearly two dozen locations in 20 countries.