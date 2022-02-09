OLATHE, Kan. — Garmin announced it’s next smartwatch. It’s called the Instinct 2-dēzl and is created for professional truck drivers.

The new smartwatch tracks heart rate, sleep. stress and other options, according to Olathe-based Garmin. The company said the watch also includes short-break workouts created to fit into their lifestyle and time on the road.

Garmin said the Instinct 2-dēzl also allows truckers to load loyalty program information from trucking plazas onto the watch, and use reward point balances with the watch’s pay-on-the-go feature.

“The sedentary nature of long hauls can be physically demanding and this watch will promote healthy practices while truck drivers perform their vital daily job functions,” Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said.

The smartwatch has a scratch-resistant glass display, a sweat-proof silicone band and an extra-long battery life that lasts up to 28 days in smartwatch mode, Garmin said.

The Instinct 2-dēzl is available now and sells for $399.