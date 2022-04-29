OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe City Council will consider annexing more than 150 acres of land into city limits.

Garmin Realty, a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd., is requesting the city annex roughly 175 acres located in the southwest corner of 151st St. and Lone Elm Road.

Garmin intends to request a rezone of the property for future development, but the land must first be annexed into the city.

The property is within the city of Olathe’s Growth Area and has been designated an employment area on the city’s Future Land Use Map of the Comprehensive Plan.

The council will consider the annexation request at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.