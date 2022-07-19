OLATHE, Kan. — Tech manufacturer Garmin says it will add 900 jobs as part of its headquarters expansion.

The company plans to remodel and repurpose a building near 151st Street and Ridgeview Road into office and research space for the new employees.

According to the Kansas City Business Journal, the new jobs will have an average starting salary of more than $94,000 a year.

The jobs will be created over 10 years, generating about $692-million in new wages, according to the company.

Garmin expects to have the remodeled building ready next year.

“They continue to invest in this area,” Tim Danneberg, Olathe spokesman, said. “They have purchased the land that used to be the site of the Great Mall and I know they have purchased some adjacent land that they have annexed into the city. So certainly by their actions it makes one truly believe that they’re here for the long term and have a long term plan for Olathe and Kansas City.”

Garmin controls more than 400 acres in Johnson County.

The company eventually may accommodate as many as 5,400 workers on its campus.

The Olathe city council tonight will receive a report on a proposed 10-year, 75 percent property tax abatement for Garmin to support this phase of its expansion.

