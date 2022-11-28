KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just in time for holiday travel, drivers are seeing some relief at the gas pump.

The average price of gas in the metro is $3.06 a gallon. That is 16 cents a gallon lower than last week, but still 13 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy is a tech company based in Boston that monitors gas prices across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The company says the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are to blame for the higher gas prices. The company also says a change in weather brings a change prices.

“Americans are starting to go into somewhat of a hibernation mode. Temperatures are getting colder and Americans are staying closer to home, driving less, and also refineries have finished up seasonal maintenance work, which means they are able to boost production,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy Spokesman, said.

DeHaan suggests it is possible for gas prices to drop below $3 a gallon before Christmas.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.