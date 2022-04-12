Genesis Health Clubs has decided to halt its plans to occupy the former Macy’s in The Shops of Prairie Village.

Prairie Village is again considering the construction of a taxpayer-funded community center nearby, which gave Wichita-based Genesis pause.

Genesis Vice President of Marketing Jake McCabe said it would wait and see if plans for the community center move forward before it decides whether to put a location in the former Macy’s, located at 4000 W. 71st St.

Talks for a new community center began about a decade ago. The YMCA location on 79th Street had fallen into disrepair, and YMCA leaders were interested in working with Prairie Village replace it. Talks eventually fell through because of the cost.

Prairie Village reopened this discussion in 2019 and again in February after it was allocated about $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds that could be used for infrastructure investments, according to city documents.