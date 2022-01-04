Genesis Health Clubs will open new gym at former Macy’s in Prairie Village

The Village Shops’ former Macy’s store in Prairie Village is slated for renovation. (Photo courtesy Andrew Vaupel/ Kansas City Business Journal)

The former Macy’s in The Shops of Prairie Village will house Genesis Health Clubs.

Onelife Fitness had plans to open its second Kansas City location at 4000 W. 71st St., where Macy’s operated until its closing in early 2020. Now, Wichita-based Genesis Health Clubs will pick up where Onelife left off with the location.

Genesis also plans to move forward with another site in Edgewood Farms located in Kansas City’s Northland.

Genesis purchased the Onelife Fitness gym in the Kansas City Power & Light District, at 1261 Main St. Genesis on Wednesday. Onelife opened its first area location on top of the Consentino’s Market in the Power & Light District in 2014.