The new Delta Sky Club at Kansas City International Airport (Photo by Adam Vogler | Kansas City Business Journal)

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Sky Club is welcoming travelers in the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

The Sky Club, located in Concourse B, is 11,200 square feet with a capacity of 200 guests. The space has a bar, full buffet and and two outdoor balcony areas, called Sky Decks.

Visitors can have complimentary cocktails, fresh and healthy food options, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. They also can get flight assistance.

This is the first time Delta has had an airport lounge at KCI.

Opening a lounge in Kansas City presented a good opportunity for the airline because KCI services all nine of Delta’s U.S. hubs, said Claude Roussel, the managing director of Delta Sky Clubs.

