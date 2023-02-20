The first hotel in a $105 million dual-brand development recently opened its doors on the Country Club Plaza, as construction progresses on its sister property next door.

Overland Park-based Capital Management Inc. on Jan. 13 opened the Aloft Kansas City Country Club Plaza at 393 W. 46th St. The seven-story, 121-room hotel started initial site work in late 2020 on an L-shaped property that formerly housed a Commerce Bank branch.

The Plaza hotel joins two other Aloft-branded properties in the metro, in North Kansas City and Leawood, among more than 160 hotels in the U.S.

The new hotel boasts the brand’s signature music-inspired design features, like live music performance spaces in its Re:mix lobby area, microphone-shaped light fixtures and recording booth-themed seating areas.

Aloft Hotel, the first hotel in a $105 million development, opened its doors on the Country Club Plaza, as construction progresses on its sister property. (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

It also weaves in Kansas City-inspired flourishes, with furniture colored after local professional sports teams, and room wallpaper dotted with city landmarks.

Alongside architect DLR Group, Capital Management sought to maximize the hotels’ 1.5-acre site by building the project within feet of property lines.

That proximity creates a flow between the hotels and Plaza, allowing guests to visit the iconic shopping center while encouraging pedestrians to visit the hotels’ food and beverage offerings, said Jeffrey Kempton, Capital Management’s vice president of operations.

