KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the area stepped up to donate to Giving Machines in Kansas City over the holiday season.

The generosity over just 33 days is making a huge impact for six Kansas City-area non profit organizations, according to the Giving Machine.

Now the group is in the process of distributing more than $300,000.

People who donated to the Giving Machine were able to either make a cash donation, or buy certain items on organizations wish lists.

These are just some of the needed items Kansas City bought to help these groups, according to the Giving Machine.

Days of Food $45,885 donated Provided 570 days of food

Chickens 5,607

Sleeping mats 3,475

Healthy Lunches 1,155

Warm Blankets 1,483

Winter Hats & Gloves 698



The Don Bosco Centers helps ethnic populations in the metro. The non-profit asked for items like bedsheets, fans and space heaters, and groceries.

Hope Faith has been critical helping Kansas City address homeless issues and currently operates a warming bus that transports people to overnight shelters during winter months. The group asked for donations like sock and underwear, laundry pods, and funding to cover dental visits.

Hope House works to break the cycle of domestic violence and asked for help covering essential transportation needs for its clients. The domestic violence shelter also asked for help covering the cost of therapy sessions and personal care items.

Operation Breakthrough is an inner-city daycare that also works to empower families through advocacy and aid. It requested money to buy refurbished computers for families and money to help cover swimming lessons.

Faith-based Church World Service helps communities around the world to address hunger, poverty, and disaster. Kansas Citians stepped up to buy chickens, beehives, goas, and sweet potatoes for struggling areas.

The UN Refugee Agency is dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees. It needed blankets, sleeting mats, and tents.

The Giving Machine was made possible through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and it’s Light The World campaign.

