Glass installations from Crossroads artist going on display at Truman Medical Center

Artist Tyler Kimball‘s name will be associated with glass installations at Truman Medical Centers’ new University Health II building.

But, the owner of Monarch Glass Studio insists, “Glass blowing is a team sport.”

His Crossroads Arts District studio at 1919 E. Truman Road is producing the glasswork, and Kimball explained the process he and his team are using to create the installation.

For the project, Kimball is producing 350 glass rondels — pieces of art glass that are mouth-blown and spun into circular shapes. The rondels consist different pieces of glass with different elements — colors, patterns — that then are combined to create a larger, single rondel. The varied elements give the rondel a lot of detail.

