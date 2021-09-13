Glenwood Arts Theatre announces reopening after closing for more than a year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County theatre plans to reopen and welcome movie fans for the first time in over a year.

The Glenwood Arts in Overland Park announced it plans to open Friday, Sept. 17. The theater’s owners say they have implemented a number of safety protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Safety protocols include:

  • Limited crowd
  • Room for social distancing
  • Cashless card system to minimize the handling of cash
  • Theaters disinfected with electrostatic between shows
  • Hand sanitizer available in the lobby
  • Ultraviolet filter installation in place
  • Plexiglass dividers installed at box office and concession stand
  • Masks required for guests and employees, unless eating while seated

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the following movies:

  • Cry Macho
  • Blue Bayou
  • Eyes of Tammy Faye & Capote Tapes

The 2021 Manhattan Shorts will open on Friday, Sept. 24 at the theater.

“The Rio” is a second location owned by the Fine Arts Group. It will open at a later time.

