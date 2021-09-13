Glenwood Arts Theatre announces reopening after closing for more than a year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County theatre plans to reopen and welcome movie fans for the first time in over a year.

The Glenwood Arts in Overland Park announced it plans to open Friday, Sept. 17. The theater’s owners say they have implemented a number of safety protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Safety protocols include:

Limited crowd

Room for social distancing

Cashless card system to minimize the handling of cash

Theaters disinfected with electrostatic between shows

Hand sanitizer available in the lobby

Ultraviolet filter installation in place

Plexiglass dividers installed at box office and concession stand

Masks required for guests and employees, unless eating while seated

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the following movies:

Cry Macho

Blue Bayou

Eyes of Tammy Faye & Capote Tapes

The 2021 Manhattan Shorts will open on Friday, Sept. 24 at the theater.

“The Rio” is a second location owned by the Fine Arts Group. It will open at a later time.