Glenwood Arts Theatre announces reopening after closing for more than a year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County theatre plans to reopen and welcome movie fans for the first time in over a year.
The Glenwood Arts in Overland Park announced it plans to open Friday, Sept. 17. The theater’s owners say they have implemented a number of safety protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Safety protocols include:
- Limited crowd
- Room for social distancing
- Cashless card system to minimize the handling of cash
- Theaters disinfected with electrostatic between shows
- Hand sanitizer available in the lobby
- Ultraviolet filter installation in place
- Plexiglass dividers installed at box office and concession stand
- Masks required for guests and employees, unless eating while seated
Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the following movies:
- Cry Macho
- Blue Bayou
- Eyes of Tammy Faye & Capote Tapes
The 2021 Manhattan Shorts will open on Friday, Sept. 24 at the theater.
“The Rio” is a second location owned by the Fine Arts Group. It will open at a later time.