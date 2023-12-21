A global jeweler plans to open on the Country Club Plaza, taking over the former Himiway e-bike space.

Los Angeles-based Himiway opened its showroom on July 17 at 230 Nichols Road in Kansas City, and it’s unclear when it officially closed. Founded in 2017, Himiway sells a variety of electric bikes with a range that’s about 43% greater than others on the market, according to its website.

Swarovski filed a tenant finish/remodel application with the city on Dec. 13 for the 1,125-square-foot storefront, less than six months after Himiway opened. The buildout is projected to cost $425,000, according to the filing.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.