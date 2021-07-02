GM extends shutdown at Fairfax plant into August due to chip shortage

A stoppage in production at General Motors’ Kansas City, Kansas, assembly plant will stretch on into August.

The fourth-largest manufacturer in the Kansas City area has been idle since Feb. 8 due to a shortage of semiconductor chips that has affected auto facilities nationwide.

Plans had called for GM’s Fairfax Assembly Plant to reopen the first week of July. But the halt now has been extended to Aug. 16, according to GM Authority. The website said that General Motors announced the extension in a letter to its dealerships.

General Motors Co.’s Fairfax Assembly & Stamping Plant ranks No. 4 on the Kansas City Business Journal’s most-recent list of area manufacturers, with 2,229 local full-time-equivalent employees as of December. The plant produces the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4.