Google recently bought close to 500 acres planned for data center development in Kansas City’s Northland, several miles northwest of a site where the company for years has eyed a different campus project.

AG Rose Solutions LLC, an affiliate of the search engine giant, acquired approximately 493 acres northeast of Interstate 435 and U.S. Highway 169 through Dec. 19 and 20 transactions with Diode Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Overland Park-based Black & Veatch. A purchase price was not disclosed in Clay County records.

The records do not name Google but were executed on behalf of AG Rose Solutions by David Thomas. That is the same name as Google’s director of corporate strategy, according to LinkedIn. Thomas also manages entities used for Google data center projects in other markets.

“We can confirm Google has acquired an additional property in Kansas City, Missouri, for a potential data center,” a company spokesperson said. “While we do not have a confirmed timeline for development for the site, we want to ensure that we have the option to further grow, should our business demand it.”

