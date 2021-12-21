Google buys more land in KC’s Northland for possible data center development

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January 2022. The internet search giant is also to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

After more than two years of quiet, Google might be feeling lucky about a potential large scale data center development in Kansas City’s Northland.

As Shalerock LLC, the international web search giant and primary unit of Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL) since August 2019 has owned 78.9 acres within Hunt Midwest Business Center, northeast of Parvin Road and Arlington Avenue.

This week, Google has nearly quadrupled its land holdings in the area.

On Wednesday, the company acquired another 236.4 acres just north from Hunt Midwest, Clay County property records show. A real estate option agreement for that acreage had been in effect between the parties since August 2019. A sale price was not available.

“Google has acquired property in Kansas City, Mo., for a potential data center,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “While we do not have a confirmed timeline for development for the site, we want to ensure that we have the option to further grow, should our business demand it.”

Details of Google’s data center plans first surfaced in July 2019 as Project Shale during a Port Authority of Kansas City meeting.